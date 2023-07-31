COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew has agreed to a permanent transfer of midfielder Lucas Zelarayán to Al Feteh of the Saudi Pro League.

Zelarayán joined the Crew in 2019, coming from Liga MX’s Tigres UANL, starting 85 times and appearing in 97 regular season Crew matches.

As a member of the Crew, Zelarayán netted 38 goals and 30 assists, winning MLS Cup MVP for the 2020 season, helping Columbus win the league championship.

“We greatly appreciate everything Lucas has done for the Crew, including his efforts to help us win the MLS Cup, the many memorable moments and goals, and his dedication to the Club and our supporters,” Crew President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “When we signed Lucas, we knew he would make an immediate impact on our team, our club and our city, and we thank him for being a key contributor to the Club’s recent success and helping launch this new era of the Crew.”

The transfer, Bezbatchenko added, the transfer is “beneficial” for both the team and Zelarayán, giving the Crew “additional resources and opportunities.”

During the MLS Cup game in 2020, Zelarayán scored two of the Crew’s goals and netted an assist in the 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC. Zelarayán is a two-time MLS All Star for the 2021 and 2023 seasons.

The statement from the Crew did not disclose the fee for the transfer.