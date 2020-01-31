Crew trades homegrown Trapp to Inter Miami

Columbus Crew Wil Trapp during an MLS soccer match against the Montreal Impact, Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gahanna native and Crew SC team captain Wil Trapp has been traded to new MLS franchise Inter Miami, the latest in several roster re-shaping moves by Columbus management this offseason.

In exchange, Columbus will receive up to $300K in allocation money and an international roster spot for the upcoming MLS season.

“First and foremost, we want to thank Wil for his seven years of contributions on and off the field while a member of the First Team of Crew SC,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko in a news release from Crew SC. “This was certainly a difficult decision to make, but headed into the final year of Wil’s contract, we were presented with an opportunity that we felt would mutually benefit both the Club and the player.”

Trapp has played for the Crew during his entire professional career and he appeared in more than 180 matches for the black and gold. In 2017 he was named team captain, and he also served as a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

According to the Crew, he leaves Columbus as the player with the fifth-most regular-season matches started, fifth-most regular-season minutes played (15,934), and as the player with the seventh-most regular-season matches played.