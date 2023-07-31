COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew’s defensive changes are continuing as they have added a new center back to the roster.

The club announced Monday they have traded with CF Montreal to acquire French defender Rudy Camacho in exchange for $200,000 in 2023 and 2024 general allocation money. Camacho will join the squad shortly and occupy one of the team’s internal roster slot.

The 32-year-old comes to Columbus after five and a half seasons with Montreal where he played 128 games, including two seasons in Montreal under current Crew coach Wilfried Nancy. Before coming to MLS, Camacho played in the Belgian first division for two seasons.

Camacho comes to an ever evolving Crew defense that has seen multiple departures and arrivals in recent weeks. Australian center back Milos Degenek and goalkeeper Eloy Room both left the Crew earlier this month with Camacho and former U.S. international Julian Gressel joining the roster in August.

The Black & Gold will take on Club America Monday night in its final Leagues Cup group match as they play for first place in the group. Columbus will play in the round of 32 at the start of August with a home game guaranteed if they can finish first above Club America.