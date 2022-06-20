COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crew will be signing Colombian striker Cucho Hernandez as the Black & Gold’s new striker in one of the biggest deals in MLS history, a source confirmed to NBC4.

The 23-year-old will come to Columbus from English club Watford for a record transfer fee of just over $10 million in a designated player deal, making him the most expensive player in Crew history and the 7th most expensive signing in MLS history.

Hernandez scored five goals in the English Premier League last season for Watford and will be the Crew’s new starting striker. The former starting No. 9 Gyasi Zardes was traded to the Colorado Rapids earlier this season.

Crew fans will now anxiously await Cucho’s debut as the Black & Gold next play Real Salt Lake in Utah on Saturday. The team currently sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.