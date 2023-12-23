COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The MLS champions Columbus Crew are preparing for a busy 2024 schedule and are quickly adding more depth to the roster.

During the week leading up to Christmas, the club announced they signed two midfielders to the squad: 21-year-old Colombian Marino Hinestroza and 26-year-old Ghanaian Derrick Jones.

Hinestroza was acquired via a transfer from Mexican club Pachuca and will occupy one of the Crew’s international roster slots. His contract runs through 2026 with an option for 2027.

The Colombian was a prominent player for Pachuca’s 2022 title-winning side, playing in more than 45 games. Hinestroza has represented his country’s youth squad once when he played for the under-18 team in 2019. He is the second Colombian on the Crew roster alongside star striker Cucho Hernandez.

The Black & Gold also added Derrick Jones from Charlotte FC, whose contract runs through 2025 with an option for 2026. Jones has a unique positional versatility head coach Wilfried Nancy will be thankful for with Jones able to play in midfield and defense.

Born in Ghana, Jones has played his entire career in the United States which began in 2016 with the Bethlehem Steel, the USL-affiliate of the Philadelphia Union. For four seasons, Jones made appearances for the Union and Steel before joining Nashville SC.

He then went to the Houston Dynamo in 2022 and Charlotte FC in 2023. Jones has played in over 100 MLS matches.

The Columbus Crew will begin its MLS Cup title defense on Feb. 24 when they host Atlanta United at Lower.com Field for its MLS regular season opener. Columbus will also be playing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and play its first Round of 16 game on the road on March 6.