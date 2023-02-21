COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With just a few days before the 2023 season kicks off, the Columbus Crew has added another forward to the roster.

21-year-old Max Arfsten has signed with the club through the 2024 season with options available for 2025 and 2026. Arfsten was selected by the Crew with the 14th pick in this year’s MLS SuperDraft.

The California-native is coming off a productive 2022 with San Jose Earthquakes II in the MLS NEXT Pro league. He scored nine goals and provided six assists. He joined the developmental club after a successful college career at UC Davis, where he had 15 goal contributions in his final season in 2021.

Arfsten will likely be fourth on the striker depth chart joining club record signing Cucho Hernandez, new signing Christian Ramirez, and reigning MLS NEXT Pro MVP Jacen Russell-Rowe on the first team roster.

The Black & Gold begin its 2023 campaign on Saturday when they take on the Philadelphia Union on the road. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. for Columbus against the defending Eastern Conference champions.