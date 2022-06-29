COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another forward has been added to the Columbus Crew’s roster as the club announced they have signed Jacen Russell-Rowe, 19, from Crew 2.

This makes Russell-Rowe the Black & Gold’s first signing from its new developmental team as the Canadian is set to be with the club through the 2024 season.

The former Maryland striker scored 11 goals and notched two assists in 11 appearances for Crew 2 in the MLS NEXT Pro league, earning him two substitute appearances with the Black & Gold’s first team in the club’s last two matches before being officially signed.

Russell-Rowe is the second new striker added by the Crew this summer with club-record signing Cucho Hernandez expected to make his debut on July 9 at the Chicago Fire.

Columbus is currently in 12th-place in the Eastern Conference standings with just one win in its last six matches.