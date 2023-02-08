COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With just a few weeks until the Columbus Crew begins its 2023 season, they have added a defender from its developmental team onto the first team roster.

The Black & Gold have added 23-year-old defender Philip Quinton, who the team drafted 25th overall in last year’s MLS SuperDraft out of Notre Dame. In his first professional season, Quinton played for Crew 2, the club’s developmental team in the MLS Next Pro league.

He started in 17 games and was a key defender in Crew 2’s run to win the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Cup in 2022. Three players who were part of the title-winning side have earned first team contracts with the Black & Gold: Quinton, striker Jacen Russell-Rowe and defender Mo Farsi.

The 23-year-old is from Columbus and is with the team now in Florida for its preseason through Feb. 18. The regular season begins on Feb. 25 as the Crew take on the Philadelphia Union, which is also the first match under new head coach Wilfried Nancy.

2023 Crew Roster (As of Feb. 8)

Goalkeepers (4): Eloy Room, Evan Bush, Patrick Schulte, Brady Scott

Defenders (10): Jonathan Mensah, Milos Degenek, Steven Moreira, Josh Williams, Jimmy Medranda, Will Sands, Jake Morris, Mo Farsi, Philip Quinton, Keegan Hughes

Midfielders (9): Lucas Zelarayan, Darlington Nagbe, Luis Diaz, Kevin Molino, Aidan Morris, Yaw Yeboah, Alex Matan, Sean Zawadzki, Isaiah Parente

Forwards (3): Cucho Hernandez, Christian Ramirez, Jacen Russell-Rowe