COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first signing in the Wilfried Nancy era of the Columbus Crew has been made to enhance the club’s defensive depth.

The Black & Gold announced they have signed free agent left back Jimmy Medranda, who has spent the last three seasons with the Seattle Sounders. The 28-year-old Colombian could slot in immediately at the left back position for the Crew after Pedro Santos’ departure to D.C. United.

Medranda first joined MLS in 2013 when he went to Sporting Kansas City, where he played 96 games from 2013 to 2019. He was then selected by Nashville SC in the 2019 expansion draft before being traded to the Sounders in October 2019.

“Jimmy is a proven winner, and we are proud to have a player with his MLS experience choose to sign with the Crew,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Bringing a decade of MLS experience with him to Columbus, Jimmy’s addition to our roster will help provide depth and create competition on our backline, and we look forward to having him as part of our team.”

Crew players are scheduled for their preseason physicals on Jan. 6 before beginning preseason training on Jan. 9 at Historic Crew Stadium, with the seasonal bubble enclosure used for the stadium for the first time. Columbus begins its 2023 MLS season on Feb. 25 at the Eastern Conference champions the Philadelphia Union.