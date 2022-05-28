COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew have added a 19-year-old forward on a short-term loan agreement from its developmental team, Crew 2.

Canadian Jacen Russell-Rowe will join the Black & Gold and be available for selection for the team’s Saturday contest against Atlanta United.

Russell-Rowe has scored in his last six matches for Crew 2 and is tied for the MLS NEXT Pro lead for goals.

Columbus hasn’t registered a goal in its last two matches and is currently in 12th-place in the Eastern Conference.