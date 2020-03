COLUMBUS (AP) — Lucas Zelarrayan scored in the 56th minute and the Columbus Crew blanked New York City FC 1-0.

It was the season opener for both clubs.

Zelarrayan bounced off a defender as the ball arrived in the box, spun around and left-footed it into the top far corner from 16 yards.

The Crew outshot New York City FC 11 to five, with seven shots on goal to three for New York City FC.

Eloy Room recorded three saves for Columbus. Sean Johnson had six saves for New York City FC.