COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A question about the Columbus Crew helped a woman tie a record on “Jeopardy!”

Any Schneider, an engineering manager from San Diego, Ca., tied the game’s record for most wins by a woman in the Dec. 28 episode.

It was during that game that Schneider answered a question regarding the Columbus soccer club.

The question: “The coach of this Columbus MLS team hopes they don’t mutiny.”

The Crew tweeted video of the question and Schneider’s answer.

Schneider, who provides a post-episode rundown on her Twitter account, explained why she knew the answer, saying she had the best sports experience of her life at Crew Stadium.

This also received a retweet response from the team.

Schneider looks to win her 21st game Wednesday, which would give her sole possession of the record for most wins by a woman on the show.