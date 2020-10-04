Crew SC holds bike benefit for Peletonia

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In a time during the pandemic, the Columbus Crew SC is making an effort to get Ohioans involved while still practicing social distancing.

The Columbus Crew held a 25K bikeathon with the proceeds going to Peletonia for cancer research.

The ride started at 8 a.m. with a 15.6-mile ride from MAPFRE Stadium to the new downtown stadium and back.

The Crew also used the event to celebrate its 25th season.

“We’re able to have a little bit number of fans and so we want to get the community excited about the final run,” said Tim Bezbatchenko, president and general manager of the soccer team.

This is the first year the Crew hosted the bikeathon.