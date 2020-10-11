Crew SC cancels game after two staffers test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew SC has canceled Sunday’s road game against Orlando City SC after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

The Crew made the announcement Saturday.

According to a statement from the club, two soccer operations staff members tested positive.

The club suspended training Saturday and said it conducted extensive contract tracing.

No additional positive test results for players or staff were received, the club said.

The Orlando City SC game will be played at a later date.

