Crew SC announce full capacity for final game at Historic Crew Stadium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew announced Wednesday that when the team hosts its final game at Historic Crew Stadium, it will welcome back fans at full capacity.

On Saturday, June 19, the Crew will face Chicago Fire FC starting at 7:30 p.m.

“The ability to open Historic Crew Stadium to full-capacity crowds for our final match allows us to give our storied venue a proper send-off,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko in a press release.

There will be no official mask or social distancing requirements, but fans are welcome to wear masks if they feel comfortable doing so.

Historic Crew Stadium opened in 1999 as the first soccer stadium in Major League Soccer.

The Crew is set to play its first match at New Crew Stadium on July 3.

Tickets for the final match at Historic Crew Stadium go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.