COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Columbus Crew are off on international duty for the next week and a half during an all-important March window.

Two of the Black & Gold players with their countries will be vying for a spot in this Fall’s World Cup in Qatar with some final qualifying matches.

Australian defender Milos Degenek will be with the Socceroos for two matches that could send them to the World Cup. Australia will play Japan on Thursday and Saudi Arabia on March 29.

Winger Yaw Yeboah is in Africa with Ghana as they embark on a two-legged playoff with Nigeria to determine one of five World Cup spots from the continent.

Ghana will host Nigeria on Friday and travel to Abuja for the second leg on March 29.

Winger Derrick Etienne Jr. is with Haiti for a friendly match and Crew 2 player Abdi Mohamed will participate with Somalia in qualifying matches for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black & Gold return to action on April 2 against Nashville SC. Crew 2 plays its first-ever match on Saturday against Inter Miami II.