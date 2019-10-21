Crew parts ways with Higuain

Columbus Crew’s Federico Higuain dribbles the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the New England Revolution, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — He’s better known to fans of Crew SC as Pipa.

Federico Higuain stands as a legendary figure in franchise history, but he’ll no longer suit up for Columbus.

Crew SC announced Monday they were unable to reach a new contract with Higuain and will part ways with the legendary forward.

Pipa may continue to play elsewhere in MLS or in another league, but his playing career with Columbus has ended.

Pipa ends his career as the only player in team history with 50 goals and 50 assists. He’s the team’s all-time leader in assists and third in team history in goals scored.

Crew President Tim Bezbatchenko said in a news release “(Higuain) is always welcome here. We would certainly entertain him having a role in the front office, or

among the coaching ranks. We believe we need to have former players involved in this club.”

Higuain, a native of Argentina, played for the Crew the past seven seasons. He’s the only Crew player to be named team MVP three times.