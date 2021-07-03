Crew opens Lower.com Field with 2-2 tie against New England

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew opened its new stadium, Lower.com Field, with a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution on Saturday in front of a sold out crowd of more than 20,000 fans.

New England scored the first two goals of the game, but Columbus finally broke through in the 39th minute when Gyasi Zardes received a pass from Harrison Afful and the forward turned to his right and fired a shot through the defense sneaking the ball just inside the post to make it 2-1.

The goal snapped Columbus’ scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts.

Columbus drew even thanks to an own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell in the 69th minute when Liam Fraser hit a long ball toward Zardes but the ball hit off Farrell’s head and bounced toward the goal where goalie Matt Turner, Zardes and Farrell crashed into each other as the ball slowly rolled across the line to even the game 2-2.

Just how we drew it up pic.twitter.com/B0gUW0X7DT — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) July 3, 2021

Nordecke going ballistic after a Revolution own goal. #Crew96 and New England tied 2-2 @Nordecke pic.twitter.com/ahKQxstbS2 — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) July 3, 2021

Columbus returns to action next Saturday when the Crew face rival FC Cincinnati for the first time at Cincinnati’s new stadium.