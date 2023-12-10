COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus community is getting set to come together and celebrate its latest championship team.

After Saturday’s 2-1 MLS Cup title win over the Los Angeles Football Club, the Columbus Crew will be celebrated by its city and fans this Tuesday with a free parade and celebration.

The parade is scheduled to start at noon at the corner of Nationwide Boulevard and North 3rd Street before marching west toward Lower.com Field.

At the end of the parade, a championship rally will be held at Chase Plaza at the stadium. Players and coaches from the Crew will speak to fans at the rally.

There are several parking options in the area. For more information, including pre-purchasing options for parking, click here.