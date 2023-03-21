COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew midfielder Kevin Molino will be sidelined for an extended period of time as the MLS season hits its stride.

The Trinidad and Tobago international recently had knee surgery and is set to miss between six to eight weeks of playing time due to the procedure. Molino joined the Crew in 2021 after an impressive 2020 season with Minnesota United.

Since coming to Columbus, Molino has started in 11 games with previous injury battles while in black and gold. This season, Molino has made three appearances off the bench. He has scored two goals for the Crew.

Columbus has started its season with one win, two losses, and one draw and will host Atlanta United this Saturday at Lower.com Field. The Crew will be without starters Eloy Room, Milos Degenek, and Lucas Zelarayan who have been called up for international duty.