COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the Columbus Crew’s homegrown players has earned a new contract with the club after a fast start to the 2023 season.

21-year-old midfielder Aidan Morris has signed a contract extension with the Crew though 2026, the club confirmed on Wednesday. The Fort Lauderdale native has been part of the club since 2016 when he was in the youth academy and is now one of the first-choice midfielders for head coach Wilfried Nancy’s side.

Starting in seven games this season, Morris has scored three goals, provided an assist and leads the team with completed passes per 90 minutes and successful tackles. Since the opening game loss to the Philadelphia Union, Morris has played the last six matches in full.

His MLS career began in 2020 when he was a member of the 2020 MLS Cup winning side which included a key performance in the final win over the Seattle Sounders. In starting that match, he became the youngest player to ever start an MLS Cup final at 19-years-old.

After missing the 2021 season due to injury, Morris played in 27 games in 2022. In January, he earned his first appearance with the United States men’s national team, playing a full 90 minutes against Serbia in a friendly.

The Black & Gold are currently on a three-game winning streak with a combined score line in those three wins of 12-1. The Crew will look to extend its winning streak on Saturday as they host the New England Revolution at Lower.com Field.