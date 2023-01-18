Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris (21) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old Crew midfielder is trading black and gold for red, white, and blue this January.

Midfielder Aidan Morris will join the USMNT camp for the first time in his career in preparation for the team’s first two matches since the Stars & Stripes’ FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. The Americans will play friendlies against Serbia on Jan. 25 and Colombia on Jan. 28 in California where Morris hopes to make his senior team debut.

The Fort Lauderdale-native is a Crew academy product who has played three seasons with the Black & Gold first team. In 2020, Morris became the youngest player to start in an MLS Cup final, where he had a stalwart performance in the Crew’s 3-0 championship win over the Seattle Sounders at Historic Crew Stadium.

After missing the 2021 season from an early knee injury, Morris returned to play 27 games last season in the Crew’s midfield. Morris could be a regular starter for the Black & Gold under new manager Wilfried Nancy, due in part to the departure of Artur to the Houston Dynamo.

Morris will be hoping to be included for the USMNT squads for two upcoming major tournaments – the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He will remain eligible next year to be included for the Olympics, which is designated as an under-23 tournament.

Morris’ Crew teammates remain in Florida for preseason training. Columbus begins the 2023 season on February 25 away to reigning Eastern Conference champions the Philadelphia Union.