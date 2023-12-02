CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew won its fourth Eastern Conference title after a dramatic comeback victory over rivals FC Cincinnati in extra time 3-2, clinching home-field for the 2023 MLS Cup final.

After being down 2-0 at halftime, the Crew scored two goals late in the second half to force the match into extra time. Columbus was on the front foot throughout extra time and scored the winning goal in the 116th minute, courtesy of Christian Ramirez.

The win clinched the Crew its fourth trip to the MLS Cup final and second in the last four seasons. The Black & Gold will host either Los Angeles FC or the Houston Dynamo in the final on Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. from Lower.com Field.

The Crew entered the match at full strength with no changes to its last starting 11. Cincinnati was missing the MLS defender of the year Matt Miazga for the biggest game in the club’s history after receiving a three game suspension from the league. He received the ban after he entered the referee room following the Nov. 4 win over the New York Red Bulls and is out for another two games after this East Final.

Both teams were looking for quick passes forward early in the game to get a 1-0 lead. Neither team was able to create a big chance in those first 10 minutes but both sides began with a good burst of energy in an energetic environment at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati took the 1-0 lead in the 13th minute after a missed pass by Mo Farsi in Columbus’ own half. That error gave the ball to Aaron Boupendza who found Brandon Vazquez in the box, who took a touch towards his left to open a shot and smash it into the net.

As soon as the Crew went down, Columbus began to push more numbers forward relentlessly to quickly get the equalizer. Cincinnati responded by blocking a slew of shots from the Black & Gold attackers while keeping its defenders in the box.

In the 36th minute, the Crew creating a great chance as Steven Moreira dribbled near the box. A hard hit pass went right to Cucho Hernandez whose first time shot was saved by Roman Celentano.

Cincinnati doubled its lead just before halftime after Vazquez seemed to be fouled by Moreira going through on goal. The free kick just outside the box was passed to Luciano Acosta who curled it into the bottom corner, making it 2-0 at halftime to the hosts. A replay of the foul made it look like Vazquez tripped over himself, causing discussion on if the foul call was correct.

Columbus nearly went down 3-0 in the 51st minute but goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made a huge save on an open Boupendza shot to keep the Crew in the game. The Black & Gold continued to press for two goals to keep its season alive but just could not get one to convert until late.

In the 75th minute, the Crew finally were able to break through after a ball from Julian Gressel hit off Cincinnati defender Elvis Powell to put Columbus back in the game.

The Crew tied the game and completed the comeback as Diego Rossi scored the equalizer in the 86th minute, sending the game to extra time in dramatic fashion. It was the Crew’s second consecutive playoff game to go to extra time.

Columbus was going for the win in extra time while Cincinnati looked content on the counter attack and even to let the game go to a penalty shootout. After a scoreless first half of extra time, the Crew nearly clinched the win in the 109th minute with a Christian Ramirez scissor kick saved by Celentano.

The Columbus Crew scored the dagger in the 115th minute as Ramirez poked in the Eastern Conference title winning goal from right in front of the six-yard box. That was enough to complete the comeback and earn Columbus the right to host the final on Dec. 9.

The Crew will welcome Los Angeles FC or the Houston Dynamo in MLS Cup.

