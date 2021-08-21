Crew loses sixth in a row, falls to Sounders 2-1

Columbus Crew

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Seattle Sounders’ Yeimar Gomez Andrade, left, steals the ball from Columbus Crew’s Derrick Etienne during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.

Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a right-footer past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Eloy Room in the 89th.

Western Conference-leading Seattle has won three games in a row and is unbeaten in four.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his first goal of the season for Columbus in the 77th.

Columbus has lost six games in a row, its longest skid in more than two decades, and the longest losing streak by a defending champ in MLS history.

The Crew beat Seattle 3-0 in the 2020 MLS Cup final.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

