COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew dropped out of the playoff spots with just three games to play in the MLS season after drawing with the Portland Timbers 1-1 Sunday at Lower.com Field.

The Black & Gold took the lead late in the first-half as Kevin Molino scored his first goal of 2022. With just seconds remaining in the match, the Timbers nabbed the equalizer through Santiago Moreno, the sixth goal Columbus has conceded in stoppage time of the second-half.

With the tie, the Crew’s 15th this season, Columbus has now lost out on 19 points from winning positions this season. With Inter Miami’s 3-2 win at D.C. United Sunday, the Crew sit in eighth place in the East standings, below Miami on a wins tiebreaker.

World soccer is currently in an international break with the Crew returning to the pitch on October 1 for its final regular season home game against the New York Red Bulls.