COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the Crew’s youngest attackers has received his first call-up to play for his country’s senior team.

20-year-old Columbus Crew forward Jacen Russell-Rowe has been named to the Canada squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament. This is the first time Russell-Rowe has been called up to the senior team as he hopes to receive his first senior cap for the Canucks.

Russell-Rowe is one of three Black & Gold players that will be part of the Gold Cup with midfielder Aidan Morris named to the USA roster and attacker Kevin Molino on the Trinidad & Tobago squad.

The Toronto attacker burst onto the scene last year in black and gold as he shined for the Crew’s developmental team, Crew 2, in the inaugural season of the MLS NEXT Pro league. Russell-Rowe scored 24 goals in 20 games, earning him the league MVP and leading Crew 2 to the MLS Next Pro championship.

His play for the developmental team earned him a contract with the Crew, where he has made 19 appearances and scored two goals in MLS play. Internationally, Russell-Rowe was part of Canada’s team at the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Brazil. He scored both of Canada’s goals at the tournament.

Canada will be hoping to win its first Gold Cup title in 23 years with a squad that does not feature some of its biggest stars, left back Alphonso Davies and striker Jonathan David. The team recently fell in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League to the United States 2-0 in Las Vegas.

The Canucks will begin its Gold Cup journey on June 27 in Toronto against either Guadeloupe or Guyana. Canada’s other two group games will be in Houston against Guatemala on July 1 and Cuba on July 4. Should Canada qualify for the quarterfinals, it would play its quarterfinal match on July 9 in Cincinnati.