Columbus Crew’s Liam Fraser, left, and New England Revolution’s Maciel, right, vie for control of the ball in the second half of an MLS Soccer match, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Adam Buksa entered the game as a substitute in the 83rd minute and scored three minutes later to help the New England Revolution beat Columbus 1-0.

The Revs moved alone into first place in the Eastern Conference standings and extended their home winning streak to three games.