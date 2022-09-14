COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hallmark of the 2022 Columbus Crew season was once again a factor in a Tuesday night match against Inter Miami: Bad weather.

As the Crew and Miami entered into the locker room tied 1-1 at half — thanks to goals from Cucho Hernandez and Gonzalo Higuain — the lightning in south Florida arrived and kept the teams off the field in yet another weather delay.

The stoppage in play began at 9:15 p.m. with the second half not kicking off until around 11:30 p.m. At about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Higuain scored his second goal which would be the winner for Miami in a game with playoff implications.

The 2-1 loss for the Crew is the team’s first in over a month as the Black & Gold now stand just two points above Inter Miami in a playoff position with just four games to go.

Columbus returns home for a Sunday matinee game against the Portland Timbers at Lower.com Field, the team’s penultimate home match of the 2022 season.