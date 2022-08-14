DENVER, Colorado (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew earned a key point Saturday evening in Denver after a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Columbus got the fast start with Cucho Hernandez scoring his sixth MLS goal in the 5th minute. The Rapids were able to equalize in the 41st minute with a penalty kick from Diego Rubio.

Former Crew striker Gyasi Zardes — who was traded from Columbus in April — played all 90 minutes for Colorado. He was held to no shots and just 26 touches.

The point for Columbus leaves them in fifth place in the Eastern Conference table with exactly 10 games to go in the regular season.

It’s a tight table though with the Crew only five points ahead of 13th-place Atlanta United, the team they will play next on Sunday at Lower.com Field in an late afternoon contest.