COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew controlled its Saturday afternoon game against the Chicago Fire but were unable to score once despite having 25 shot attempts.

The Black & Gold drew the Fire 0-0 at Lower.com Field for a league-leading 13th draw this season to extend its unbeaten run to six straight.

Columbus owned the stat sheet with 25 shots and 63% possession but couldn’t get any shots past current Chicago and future Chelsea keeper Gabriel Slonina, who made nine saves.

After another draw, the Crew keep up this extended run of not losing with just one loss in the team’s last 16 games. Columbus is in sixth-place with a four-point cushion in the playoff spots.

Next up for the Black & Gold is a trip north to Canada to face CF Montreal Friday evening at Stade Saputo.