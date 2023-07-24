COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew defender Milos Degenek is leaving the club after one and half seasons and returning to play for Serbian club Red Star Belgrade.

The club announced the transfer of the Australian defender on Monday morning, not specifying the transfer fee. The 29-year-old signed with the Crew last year and played 40 games in MLS before returning to the dominant club in Serbia.

“Milos has been a solid professional over the past 18 months, and for him this was an opportunity to move closer to family, which was something he desired,” said Crew President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “We appreciate Milos’ contributions to the Black & Gold, and we wish him the best in his return to Serbia.”

Columbus’ defense has gone through big changes in 2023 that began with the trading of captain Jonathan Mensah to the San Jose Earthquakes and adapting to a new three centerback system under head coach Wilfried Nancy. While Degenek departs, the club has brought in former US international and full back Julian Gressel.

Degenek came in the Crew from Red Star Belgrade, where he has played for four seasons from 2018 to 2022. Red Star has won nine Serbian SuperLiga titles, including the last six that has earned them appearances in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League competitions.

Degenek was born in Croatia in 1994 but represents Australia internationally, becoming eligible for the national team as his family emigrated to Sydney in 2000. He played with the Socceroos at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, playing a part in the team’s advancement out of the group stage before being eliminated by Argentina in the round of 16.

The Black & Gold are in the midst of playing in the Leagues Cup and are fresh off a 2-1 win over St. Louis CITY SC that went deep into Sunday night and early Monday morning after lengthy lightning delays. Columbus will host Club America in its final Leagues Cup group stage match on July 31.