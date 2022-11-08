(WCMH) — A Columbus Crew player will return to the field in two weeks time with his country for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Centerback Milos Degenek has been included in the 26-man roster for Australia and will play in his second World Cup for the Socceroos. The 28-year-old signed with the Columbus Crew last year and played in 28 games in his debut MLS season for the Black & Gold.

Degenek was born in Croatia in 1994 but represents Australia, becoming eligible for the national team as his family emigrated to Sydney in 2000.

With Degenek going to the World Cup, he will become the first Columbus Crew player since 2014 to go to the tournament while under contract with the club. Two Black & Gold players could go to Qatar with captain Jonathan Mensah likely to be included in Ghana’s roster. World Cup squads must be submitted by Nov. 14.

Columbus Crew players in FIFA World Cups:

1998 (5): Midfielder Thomas Dooley (USA), goalkeeper Juergen Sommer (USA), midfielder Brian Maisonneuve (USA), forward Brian McBride (USA), forward Andy Williams (Jamaica)

2002 (1): Forward Brian McBride (USA)

2014 (2): Defender Giancarlo Gonzalez (Costa Rica), defender Waylon Francis (Costa Rica)

2022 (1): Milos Degenek (Australia)

Degenek and Australia will open its World Cup campaign on Nov. 22 against defending champions France in Al Wakrah. The Socceroos will then play Tunisia on Nov. 26 and conclude group play on Nov. 30 against Denmark. Australia has not advanced past the group stage of a World Cup since 2006.

The tournament begins on Nov. 20 when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador. The United States is set to announce its squad on Wednesday in anticipation for its opener on Nov. 21 against Wales.

2022 World Cup groups:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Qatar England Argentina France Ecuador Iran Saudi Arabia Australia Netherlands USA Mexico Denmark Senegal Wales Poland Tunisia

Group E Group F Group G Group H Spain Belgium Brazil Portugal Costa Rica Canada Serbia Ghana Germany Morocco Switzerland Uruguay Japan Croatia Cameroon South Korea