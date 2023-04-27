COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Mohamed Farsi scored late in the second half and the Columbus Crew held on for a U.S. Open Cup, third-round victory over visiting Indy Eleven.

Farsi, who was a second-half sub for Yaw Yeboah, scored in the 83rd minute of the match against Indy Eleven, who drew the Crew in the third round after a second-round victory against the Michigan Stars.

Despite the lone goal, the Crew kept consistent pressure on Indy Eleven with 21 shots (eight on goal) and 17 corner kicks. Indy Eleven garnered eight shots (three on net) and only four corner kicks.

Last night’s game was the first U.S. Open Cup at Lower.com Field, though not the first time these two teams have met. In 2014 the Crew defeated Indy Eleven 2-1 in extra time after Jairo Arrieta scored in the 114th minute. Columbus was down two players at that point in the game due to red cards.

The Crew will resume their MLS schedule and host Inter Miami CF Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Round of 32 pairings for the U.S. Open Cup will be announced Thursday and teams will play their matches either May 9 or 10.