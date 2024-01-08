COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The head coach of the Columbus Crew’s developmental team has left the club and is becoming the head coach of an MLS side.

Crew 2 head coach Laurent Courtois will be the new boss of CF Montreal after spending five years with the Columbus coaching staff. Montreal, where current Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy managed before coming to Ohio, parted ways with Nancy’s replacement Hernan Losada after just one season.

Courtois became part of the Crew’s coaching staff in 2019 as the U-17 academy team’s head coach. After a few years in that role, he became the first manager for Crew 2 in 2022, the club’s developmental side in the MLS NEXT Pro league.

As the Crew 2 boss, he guided the team to the inaugural league championship in 2022 and finished as the runner-up the following season. “We are extremely proud that Laurent has earned this opportunity to lead a team in MLS,” said Columbus Crew President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “One of our primary goals for Crew 2 is to prepare players, staff, and coaches for the next level.”

Courtois coached multiple Crew 2 players that ended up being part of the first team who won the 2023 MLS Cup, including goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, defender Mo Farsi, and striker Jacen Russell-Rowe.

Montreal missed the playoffs in 2023 by a slim two-point margin after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. Courtois is the club’s fourth French head coach in history after Remi Garde, soccer legend Thierry Henry, and current Crew boss Wilfried Nancy.

Courtois and Montreal will visit the Black & Gold on April 27 at Lower.com Field. The Crew play in Quebec at Stade Saputo on May 15. Both teams will open the 2024 MLS season on Feb. 24 with the Crew hosting Atlanta United and Montreal playing at Orlando City.