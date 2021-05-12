Columbus SC falls to Toronto, 2-0, season unbeaten streak ends

Columbus Crew midfielder Alexandru Matan, center, moves the ball as he goes over Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) and past midfielder Michael Bradley, right, and defender Auro, second from right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Michael Bradley had a goal and an assist, Jozy Altidore also scored and Toronto FC beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Wednesday night for Chris Armas’ first victory with the Reds.

Toronto improved to 1-2-1, dropping Columbus to 1-0-3 and ending its eight-game unbeaten streak.

Bradley capitalized on a failed clearance in the 13th minute for his first goal since Sept. 7, 2019.

Altidore entered as a substitute in the 62nd minute. He hit the crossbar in the 75th and headed home a goal 12 minutes later.