Columbus Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan picked for MLS All-Star Game

Lucas Zelarayan #10 of Columbus Crew controls the ball against Alex Roldan #16 of Seattle Sounders in the second half during the MLS Cup Final at MAPFRE Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan was selected Wednesday for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game.

Zelarayan will join a team of 28 MLS players who will play against a team of players from Mexico’s top league, Liga MX, on Aug. 25 in Los Angeles. He is in his second season with the Crew and has 11 goals and six assists in 31 regular-season games.

The MLS roster consists of 13 players determined by fan, player and media voting, 13 players selected by coach Bob Bradley and two selections from MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

The Crew plays again on Wednesday night against D.C. United at Lower.com Field.