Columbus Crew’s Darlington Nagbe: ‘I tested positive’ for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, OHIO – AUGUST 20: Darlington Nagbe #6 of Columbus Crew runs past Ignacio Aliseda #7 of Chicago Fire during their game at MAPFRE Stadium on August 20, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe revealed Friday afternoon that he has COVID-19.

He posted a statement to social media a day after the Crew said that Nagbe would be unavailable to play in the MLS Cup final on Saturday at Mapfe Stadium. Nagbe has been a mainstay in the lineup, starting 17 of 18 games this season.

“After such a long and tough season, I’m gutted to not be able to play in the final on Saturday with the team,” Nagbe wrote. “Coming home and getting an opportunity to play in the cup final in front of our fans would have been a dream come true. I’ll be watching and cheering.”

Nagbe, who grew up in Lakewood, Ohio, joined the Crew this season. He has played in Major League Soccer since 2011.

The Crew will also be without midfielder Pedro Santos, who is also believed to have COVID-19, although the team does not disclose which players have tested positive for privacy reasons.

The opponent in the MLS Cup final will be the Seattle Sounders. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.