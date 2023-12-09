COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew are MLS champions after winning MLS Cup 2-1 over Los Angeles FC at Lower.com Field in Downtown Columbus.

The Crew were able to get out to a quick 2-0 lead late in the first half after Cucho Hernandez scored a penalty kick and Yaw Yeboah scored a goal six minutes after that. The reigning champions LAFC got one back with 15 minutes to go but could not get the second goal and force extra time.

Columbus’ title win marks the third time they have won MLS Cup, joining the LA Galaxy and D.C. United as the only MLS clubs to win the title three times. It’s the Crew’s second title in four seasons with a near complete different cast of characters between the two championship seasons.

Both teams went with unchanged lineups for the final as both sets of Black & Gold were out in full force during a rainy afternoon in central Ohio. As expected, Columbus controlled possession at the start while Los Angeles looked to counter the Crew in transition.

The Crew maintained 70% of possession through the first 15 minutes but were unable to break through LAFC’s low-block to get clear chances at goal. This trend continued for the next 15 minutes of the second half. LAFC did not get many opportunities for counter attacks with Columbus maintaining efficient passing in its own half.

The Crew earned a penalty kick in the 31st minute after a handball by Diego Palacios in the box. Cucho Hernandez buried the penalty into the left side of the net to give the Crew the 1-0 lead. Hernandez has now scored or provided an assist in his first six MLS playoff games, making him just the third player to do so.

Columbus doubled its lead quickly after Cucho’s penalty as Malte Amundsen fed Yaw Yeboah through on goal, who used the outside of his foot to slot home the Crew’s second of the game. Columbus ended the half with nearly 70% of the ball while Los Angeles only managed a shot on target in the road environment.

As the second half started, the Crew did not slow down its aggressive possession style of play with Los Angeles upping its defense to be more physical. LAFC in desperation mode tried to play more direct offensively to break the shutout.

LAFC finally got on the board in the 74th minute as Denis Bouanga shot from inside the box was initially saved by Patrick Schulte but MLS’ top goal scorer pounced on the rebound to get it in the net. Schulte stayed down after the shot to be checked by medics.

Both teams made plenty of substitutions at the end as Columbus looked to hold its one-goal lead while Los Angeles tried to force extra time. LA could not get the second goal and the Crew faithful began the party as Columbus won its third MLS Cup.

