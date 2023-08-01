COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a bittersweet night Monday at Lower.com Field as Crew fans said goodbye to one of its superstars before the team beat the most successful Mexican side in history.

The Columbus Crew took down Club America 4-1 in its final Leagues Cup group match to win Central group 1. Fans first welcomed in Lucas Zelarayan for a rousing farewell mere hours after it was announced he had been transferred to Saudi club Al Fateh. The Black & Gold fan favorite said goodbye to Columbus and fans then shifted focus to the match.

Columbus started on the back foot after conceding to America in the 29th minute. Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte faced a shot from Kevin Alvarez at a tight angle with the ball slipping through his hands and into the net.

The Crew would not look back as they got a 41st minute equalizer from Cucho Hernandez to head into halftime tied at one. Hernandez would then give Columbus the lead with a penalty conversion in the 69th minute.

Wilfried Nancy’s side then put the icing on the cake with late goals from Christian Ramirez and Steven Moreira to complete the emphatic win and give the Crew its second win over a Mexican club at Lower.com Field.

The victory completed a perfect group stage for the Black & Gold and earns them another home game this Friday in the round of 32. Columbus will welcome Minnesota United on Friday at 8 p.m. for a chance to advance to the Leagues Cup round of 16. If the Crew win, they will play either Sporting Kansas City or Toluca early next week.

If Columbus loses, they will take a few weeks off before returning to MLS play on August 20 when they host FC Cincinnati in the Hell is Real rivalry.

