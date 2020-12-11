Columbus Crew will play for MLS Cup without starters Nagbe, Santos

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Columbus Crew has ruled out midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos for Saturday’s MLS Cup final against the Seattle Sounders.

The Crew announced that Nagbe and Santos weren’t medically cleared to play. The team also said Thursday that a second player tested positive this week for COVID-19, but it did not specify whether those two players who tested positive were Nagbe and Santos.

#Crew96 just released their injury report for MLS Cup, and Nagbe & Santos are listed as not medically cleared to play. That's a significant blow to the lineup, although they do get Room back in goal if they choose. pic.twitter.com/kSNSeecKjh — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 11, 2020

Nagbe has started 17 of 18 games this season, including the playoffs. He started and played 90 minutes in the Eastern Conference final victory over the New England Revolution.

Santos started all 25 games he has appeared in this season, including the postseason. He scored six goals in the regular season and had two more in the playoffs.

Among the players off the injury report is keeper Eloy Room, who missed two playoff games. Room has started in 17 games this season.

The Crew is seeking its first MLS Cup since 2008. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday at Mapfre Stadium.