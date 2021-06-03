Columbus Crew will open new stadium at full capacity

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew will try for a sold-out crowd when it opens its stadium in the Arena District on July 3.

The team announced Thursday that tickets to the game, against the New England Revolution, will be sold at full capacity. Earlier this week, the Crew announced that its final game at Historic Crew Stadium will also be sold at full capacity.

“The opening of New Crew Stadium is all about creating an incredible experience for our supporters,” said Steve Lyons, the team’s chief business officer. “Being able to provide this new level of energy and excitement to a full stadium of people who can share in this special moment together has always been a top priority.”

The Crew began the season with limited seating due to pandemic health orders, but most of those expired Wednesday. There will be no social-distancing or mask requirements at the new stadium, but masks remain recommended for those not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The team also announced that all premium club, suites and loge boxes at the new stadium have been sold. Partial season-ticket packages remain available.

New Crew Stadium has yet to receive a naming-rights partner. It will seat 20,011.

The game against New England will begin at 5 p.m.