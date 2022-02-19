COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Black & Gold have brought back the gold as the Columbus Crew unveiled it’s brand new yellow primary kit for the 2022 season.

The club is reverting back to its traditional highlighter yellow look this season after not having a gold kit in 2021, opting for a grey kit instead.

Courtesy of Columbus Crew

The new jersey is called the “Gold Standard Kit” and features black hints on the shoulders and sleeves to go along with the main gold top.

The 2022 jerseys also mark the first in club history with the new banner C logo, which was unveiled by the club last Spring.

Crew’s 27th season in MLS officially kicks-off Saturday Feb. 26 when they take on the Vancouver Whitecaps at Lower.com Field at 3:30 p.m.