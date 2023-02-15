COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew is back in black for the 2023 season.

Columbus unveiled its new black secondary jersey for the upcoming MLS campaign that begins for the club on Feb. 25 against the Philadelphia Union. The jersey is the first in black for the Crew with the club’s current badge launched in 2021.

The “VeloCITY” kit features gold trim along the side of the jersey and gold stripes on the shoulders. Once again, the main shirt sponsor is Nationwide and Tipico Sportsbook is the sponsor on the right sleeve of the jersey.

For the first time since the title-winning 2020 year, the Black & Gold will run in those colors for their two kits after two seasons with a grey jersey celebrating the opening of Lower.com Field. The gold kit, launched in 2022, will be the team’s primary jersey again in 2023.

After the team’s season opener in Pennsylvania, the Crew plays its home opener on Mar. 4 against D.C. United at Lower.com Field.

