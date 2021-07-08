Columbus Crew trade for forward Erik Hurtado

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew acquired forward Erik Hurtado in a trade with Club de Foot Montreal in exchange for $200,000 in 2021 general allocation money.

Columbus is lacking at the forward position after starter Gyasi Zardes left to play for the United States Men’s National Team in the Gold Cup while Bradley Wright-Phillips continues to deal with an injury.

Hurtado, 30, is a nine-year MLS veteran who has made 140 regular-season appearances while scoring 19 goals and providing 11 assists.

“We would like to welcome Erik to Columbus,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko in a statement. “Erik is a versatile, powerful forward who has valuable experience in our League and provides us with another option on offense. His addition to our roster will ensure that we have another proven MLS goal scorer to call upon when needed, especially during this particularly congested season.”



Hurtado most recently played for CF Montreal after joining the club in February 16, 2021, making seven appearances while registering two goals and one assist. Before his time in Montreal, Hurtado played for Sporting Kansas City from 2019-2020, making 28 regular-season appearances while recording seven tallies.



The forward got his MLS start with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who selected him in the First Round of the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. Hurtado spent six seasons in Vancouver from 2013-2018, making 105 regular-season appearances (47 starts) while netting 12 goals and providing 10 assists. During his time with Whitecaps FC, Hurtado helped the club win one Canadian Championship (2015) and three Cascadia Cups (2013, 2014, 2016).



Up next, the Crew travel to face rival FC Cincinnati in the first “Hell Is Real” derby match of the season on Friday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.