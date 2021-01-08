Columbus Crew trades away backup keeper Jon Kempin

Toronto FC’s Victor Vazquez, right, shoots to score against Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jon Kempin during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Carson, Calif. Toronto FC won 4-0. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew has traded backup goalkeeper Jon Kempin to D.C. United for a draft pick.

Kempin had played in 10 games for the Crew, the last during the 2019 season. In December, the team added Evan Bush in a trade. Bush and Matt Lampson are expected to back up starter Eloy Room next season.

The Crew gains D.C.’s natural third-round pick in the 2021 Major League Soccer Superdraft, which is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21.

The trade is the latest in a series of offseason moves for the Crew — which won the MLS Cup in December — including adding winger Kevin Molino and forward Bradley Wright-Phillips.