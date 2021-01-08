Columbus Crew trades away backup keeper Jon Kempin

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew has traded backup goalkeeper Jon Kempin to D.C. United for a draft pick.
Kempin had played in 10 games for the Crew, the last during the 2019 season. In December, the team added Evan Bush in a trade. Bush and Matt Lampson are expected to back up starter Eloy Room next season.
The Crew gains D.C.’s natural third-round pick in the 2021 Major League Soccer Superdraft, which is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21.
The trade is the latest in a series of offseason moves for the Crew — which won the MLS Cup in December — including adding winger Kevin Molino and forward Bradley Wright-Phillips.