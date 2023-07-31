COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s going to be nearly 12 hours of fun at Lower.com Field starting Monday night into Tuesday morning as soccer takes center stage in central Ohio and across the globe in the World Cup.

The Columbus Crew is facing Club America in a sold-out game Monday at 8 p.m. and the U.S Women’s National Team is facing Portugal Tuesday at 3 a.m. in a World Cup match.

“This is a big, major event at 8 o’clock tonight at Lower.com and then we’re all going to go home. I’m going to go home and take a nap and then come back to watch the women take on Portugal,” said Kristin Bernert, the president of business operations for the Columbus Crew.

Most businesses are closed when the game starts at 3 a.m., which is why The Pub at Lower.com Field is opening its doors Tuesday at 2:30 a.m. for a watch party.

Although a 3 a.m. game is inconvenient for many people, Bernert and her staff want to provide a place for fans to convene.

“What a memory to be able to take your kids out or even your friends in the middle of the night to go watch the women,” Bernert said. “It’s going to be a long night, but it’s going to be a fun one full of amazing soccer.”

People of all ages are welcome at the watch party, where breakfast burritos and coffee will be provided for attendees. Alcohol will not be served.

Tickets for the watch party are free, but Crew staff are asking attendees to reserve tickets ahead of time. Click here to reserve a ticket.

The Black & Gold have already qualified for the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup and will play its round of 32 match later this week. The U.S. women have to win or tie against Portugal to advance to the Round of 16.