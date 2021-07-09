Columbus Crew stretched thin ahead of road rivalry match against FC Cincinnati

COLUMBUS, OHIO – JULY 03: Columbus Crew head coach Caleb Porter and the team acknowledge the Nordecke after the 2-2 tie with the New England Revolution during their inaugural game at Lower.com Field on July 03, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 11 Crew players won’t be available for Columbus’ rivalry game at FC Cincinnati on Friday night with five players out due to injury and another six gone for international play.

Columbus is coming off it’s second-straight tie after coming back to draw against New England in the Crew’s first game at Lower.com Field.

This will be the Crew’s seventh “Hell is Real” match against FC Cincinnati and first at TQL Stadium, which opened earlier this season.

“This is definitely one of those games that’s bigger than the others we know that mainly because of our supporters and how bad they want to beat the city down the street,” coach Caleb Porter said. “I had circled Austin [FC] twice. I think I had this one circled three times.”

In order to beat FC Cincinnati, the Crew must have a stellar offensive performance from Lucas Zelarayan with the absence of Gyasi Zardes on the United States Men’s National Team and Bradley Wright-Phillips still out with a thigh injury.

In order to bolster the forward position, the Crew traded for nine-year MLS veteran Erik Hurtado.

Porter has not said whether he’ll start Hurtado who came from Club de Foot Montreal or 23-year-old Miguel Berry who has played one minute in his short MLS career.

The Injured

Bradley Wright-Phillips (thigh)

Aidan Morris (torn ACL)

Artur (hip)

Milton Valenzuela (hamstring)

Josh Williams (ankle)

The International players

Gyasi Zardes (USA)

Luis Diaz (Columbia)

Kevin Molino (Trinidad and Tobago)

Derrick Etienne Jr. (Haiti)

Liam Fraser (Canada)

Eloy Room (Curacao)

Columbus is ninth in the Eastern Conference following one loss and two ties in their last three games. Prior to that, Columbus had won three games in a row. A win for the Crew would put them back in sixth place.

Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati has won two of its last three games and sits third to last having played two fewer games than most teams in the Eastern Conference.