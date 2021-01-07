Columbus Crew signs highly sought winger Kevin Molino

Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino (7) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammate forward Kei Kamara (16) after beating Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough (50) during a first-round MLS playoff soccer game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew signed free-agent winger Kevin Molino, previously of Minnesota United, to a contract on Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not released.

He chooses the champs. He chooses Columbus.



Welcome, @kevinmolino10. — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) January 7, 2021

Molino, 30, has appeared in 104 Major League Soccer games in his career, which includes four seasons with Minnesota and two with Orlando City, with 32 goals and 27 assists.

“Kevin will bring individual game-changing ability, with his smart and technical play, which will aid in our team chemistry with our other top-quality attackers,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “Kevin has also consistently produced goals and assists — a critical asset from the wide position.

“We know that this offseason, Kevin was rightfully so in high demand domestically and abroad, and we are excited that one of the top players in MLS has chosen Columbus.”

Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said in a report on MLSsoccer.com in December that the team tried to keep Molino, offering what it called the “max deal” Molino could get playing in the U.S. Molino had a base salary of $500,000 in 2019, the most recent year that figures were available from MLS players’ union.

“It’s the max deal he can get in America, so we can’t do an awful lot (more),” Heath said. “We’re hoping. I get it if he wants to see what’s out there, I understand, but we’re hoping he accepts and decides to come back.”

Instead, Molino leaves a Minnesota team that reached the Western Conference final in 2020 for a Crew team that won the Eastern Conference and then the MLS Cup.