Columbus Crew signs captain Jonathan Mensah to multi-year contract extension

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew announced Thursday morning that it has signed defender Jonathan Mensah to a multi-year contract extension.

Terms were not disclosed. A salary database from the Major League Soccer players’ association showed that Mensah was paid $800,000 in 2019.

“In addition to having a ‘defender of the year’ award-worthy season in 2020 and consistently being one of the top defenders in MLS, Jonathan is someone who leads by example and serves as a role model to the younger players,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “He has earned the respect of teammates, coaches and the Central Ohio community alike for his efforts on and off the field.”

Mensah, the Crew’s captain, joined the team in 2017. This season, he has played in every minute of every game. He leads MLS in blocks (21) and clearances (89), and he is tied for second in headed clearances (48).

Mensah has also appeared in 58 games for Ghana’s national team.

The Crew’s next game is Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Houston Dynamo.