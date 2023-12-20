A story on the Columbus Crew’s championship parade and rally can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew’s MLS Cup title defense now has a start date. Major League Soccer released the regular season schedule for 2024 on Wednesday, and the defending MLS Cup champion now has its full 34-game schedule set, including 17 home matches.

The Crew will celebrate the 2023 title again and add a banner to Lower.com Field for the team’s opening game on Feb. 24 against Atlanta United. The first road game will follow March 2 at Minnesota United.

One of the biggest questions Crew fans had for 2024 is when they will play Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. The answer is on June 19 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Oct. 2 at Lower.com Field.

The Hell is Real rivalry will be renewed as the Crew face FC Cincinnati on May 11 at Lower.com Field and Sept. 14 in Cincinnati. The two met in the 2023 Eastern Conference final in Cincinnati, where the Crew came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in extra time.

A rematch of the MLS Cup Final will take place July 13 when the Crew plays at Los Angeles FC.

Lower.com Field and the Crew will host the 2024 MLS All-Star Game on July 24.

Another notable opponent is the New England Revolution, which is now led by former Crew coach Caleb Porter. Porter will return to Columbus on May 29, and the Crew will travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts, on May 29.

The final regular season game, for MLS Decision Day, will be at the New York Red Bulls on Oct. 19. The Crew will attempt to become the first team since 2012 to win back-to-back MLS Cups but will also be dealing with other competitions in the middle.

The Black & Gold’s first game in the Champions Cup Round of 16 will be on the road on March 6 against the Houston Dynamo or St. Louis CITY SC. The home leg will be March 12. Columbus will host a Mexican club for the Campeones Cup, likely in September, and will play in the Leagues Cup in July and August.

Columbus Crew MLS Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 24 : Atlanta United, 2 p.m.

: Atlanta United, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2 : at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

: at Minnesota United, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 : Chicago Fire FC, 7:30 p.m.

: Chicago Fire FC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 : New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

: New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23 : at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

: at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30 : at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

: at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6 : D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

: D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 : at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

: at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20 : Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

: Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27 : CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

: CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 : FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

: FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 : at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

: at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18 : at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

: at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25 : at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

: at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 : New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

: New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 : Seattle Sounders, 7:30 p.m.

: Seattle Sounders, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14 : at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

: at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 : at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

: at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22 : Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

: Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29 : at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

: at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3: Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6 : Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

: Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13 : at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

: at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 : Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

: Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20 : at Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m.

: at Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 : at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

: at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 : New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

: New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 : at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

: at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 : at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

: at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 : Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

: Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 : at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

: at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 : Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

: Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 : Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

: Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: at New York Red Bulls, 6 p.m.